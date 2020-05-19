Realme Watch design and features revealed: color touchscreen, camera control, and heart rate monitor

Realme will unveil its first sensible TV and smartwatch on May 25. Yesterday it revealed a number of features of the Realme TV, and as we speak, the corporate gave us our first take a look at the Realme Watch whereas confirming a few of its features.

The Realme Watch will pack a 1.4″ color touchscreen with the company logo below it. Realme says it will be the “greatest display screen in India within the worth section”. The display screen will show time, date and day, together with climate, each day step depend, burned energy and what is perhaps the each day common heart rate.

The smartwatch may have two forms of straps – Classic Strap and Fashion Strap, however the latter probably will not be obtainable initially.

While the dial of the smartwatch will solely be obtainable in a single black color, the straps may have 4 color choices – Black, Blue, Red, and Green. The final one seems to be the identical shade as Realme Band’s inexperienced variant.

That mentioned, beforehand leaked renders of the Realme Watch revealed the smartwatch in White, Yellow, and Blue colours with the primary module having an identical paint job.

The Realme Watch will include 14 Sports Modes, with Aerobic Capacity, Badminton, Treadmill, Elliptical and Table Tennis being the brand new ones launched by the corporate. Moreover, the Realme Watch can even include 24×7 real-time heart rate monitor in addition to SpO2 monitor, which measures blood oxygen degree.









Realme Watch will include 14 sports activities modes and heart rate and SpO2 monitoring

Like the Realme Band, the Realme Watch can even be managed by the Realme Link app and characteristic Idle Alert, Drink Reminder and Smart Notifications, which can provide you with a warning of incoming calls and notifications from different apps.

Additionally, the Realme Watch will include camera and music management, permitting customers to make use of the smartwatch as a camera shutter button in addition to to play/pause music, change tracks and modify the quantity.

