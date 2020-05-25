Realme Watch announced: 1.4″ color touchscreen, SpO2 monitor, and 9-day battery life

Realme had a special day today. The business at an occasion in China introduced the X50 Pro Player Edition together with Buds Q and Buds Air Neo TWS earphones and brand-new power financial institutions. But Realme likewise had an occasion in India, where the Chinese phone manufacturer revealed its initial TELEVISION and initial smartwatch, referred to as Realme TELEVISION and Realme Watch, specifically.

The Realme Watch is the 2nd wearable tool from Realme after the Realme Band that was introduced inMarch The smartwatch is developed around a 1.4″ color touchscreen of 320 x320 pixel resolution, which is shielded by a 2.5 D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display has a pixel thickness of 323 ppi and 380 nits illumination with 10 degrees of modification.

The Realme Watch includes 12 watch faces, with the default watch face showing time, day, day, weather condition, action matter, heart price and shed calories. You can choose your preferred watch face from the Realme Link application and Realme claims it will certainly include 100 brand-new watch encounters via a future OTA.

Realme Watch show details Built- in Watch Faces

Like the Realme Band, the Realme Watch likewise functions 24 x7 heart price surveillance, however this moment you likewise obtain an SpO2 monitor also, which determines the blood oxygen degree. The smartwatch likewise includes 14 Sports Modes, with Aerobic Capacity, Badminton, Treadmill, Elliptical and Table Tennis being the brand-new ones presented by Realme.

Heart Rate Monitor SpO2 Monitor 14 Sports Modes

Another collection of brand-new functions are Camera Control and MusicControl The previous allows you utilize the smartwatch as a cam shutter switch, while the last enables you to play/pause songs, adjustment tracks and readjust the quantity.

As a component of its AIoT technique, Realme is maintaining the Realme Watch at the facility of its AIoT system, and with a future OTA you’ll have the ability to connect numerous AIoT tools with the Realme Watch without needing to open up the smart device.

Other highlights of the Realme Watch consist of Smart Notifications, IP68 dirt and water resistance, inactive tip, beverage tip, rest monitor, and reflection relaxing.

Fueling the whole bundle is a 160 mAh battery, which Realme insurance claims can provide 7 days of freedom with 24 x7 heart price surveillance activated, and 9 days without it.

The Realme Watch has 2 band styles – Classic Strap and FashionStrap The previous will certainly show up in a solitary Black color, while the last will certainly be provided in Red, Blue and Green tones.

The Realme Watch is valued at INR3,999 ($53/ $48) and it will certainly take place sale in India starting June 5 via the business’s authorities Indian website andFlipkart It will certainly likewise be offered via offline shops later.

The smartwatch will certainly be at first offered with the routine black band and the vivid Fashion Straps will certainly be offered individually later on at INR499 ($ 7/ $ 6).