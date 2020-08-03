Realme V5 with Dimensity 720 SoC goes official in China

Realme has actually introduced its very first gadget in the V-series inChina The Realme V5 includes a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90 Hz revitalize rate and 180 Hz touch tasting rate. It has a 90.7- screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that supports 5G SA/NSA.

The Realme V5 comes with a quad rear cam setup of 48 MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. It loads a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30 W quick charging, which is declared to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 65 minutes. It is priced at 1499 yuan (~ $214/ Rs 16,100) for the 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage version. The 8GB RAM + 128 GB design expenses 1899 yuan (~ $272/ Rs 20,400).

Realme V5 specs