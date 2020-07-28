Realme V5 tours colleges to entice Gen Z fans, will have a 7 nm 5G chipset

The Realme V5 is days far from launch, however prior to the complete expose we’re getting back at more teasers. The most current includes the phone photographed at different places. Every shot reveals the back with that big “realme” label.

Those aren’t random places, by the method, the V5 took a trip of colleges and universities. Realme is particularly targeting Generation Z with this phone.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



Realme V5 main teaser images

Based on main teasers, this will be a 5G phone with a 48 MP primary cam. Less main sources include a couple of more information: a 6.5″ 1080 p+ LCD, 5,000 mAh battery with 30 W quickly charging and a 16 MP selfie cam.

.

.

.



More teasers: 7nm 5G chipset • Fast charging

The chipset stays a little a secret. One of the teasers boasts about its 5G abilities and points out that it’s a 7 nm chip. However, both the Snapdragon 765 G and Dimensity 800 match that description (along with the unofficial 2.0 GHz clock speed for the CPU).

Source (in Chinese)|Via