Realme V5 teased with a punch hole display and 48MP quad camera

Earlier this week Realme teased a new smartphone lineup and yesterday the company teased a new smartphone with a quad camera setup on the back. Now we know it’s called the V5, which is the first smartphone in the new V lineup.

Realme made this announcement by sharing images of the V5 on Weibo, which reveal the smartphone will pack a punch hole display and sport four cameras on the back arranged in an inverted L formation inside a rectangular island. It is the first time we are seeing this camera layout on a Realme smartphone.

The rear cameras are accompanied by an LED flash and there’s also text above it which confirms the primary camera on the V5 will have a 48MP sensor. The back panel of the smartphone, which appears to be made of glass and has a matte finish, has a big Realme branding similar to what we’ve seen on the Narzo 10A.

The Realme V5 has a fingerprint reader on the right side embedded to the power button, with the volume rocker and SIM card slot located on the left.

Realme hasn’t divulged any specifications of the V5 yet, but it’s said to be the RMX2121 that was spotted on TENAA last month and was believed to be the X3 Pro. However, now that Realme has revealed the design of the V5 we expect it to drop more teasers in the coming days, revealing more about the smartphone.

Source 1, Source 2 (both in Chinese)