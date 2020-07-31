Realme V5 price leaks ahead of launch, it is around $245

On Monday we’re going to see a new 5G midranger, called Realme V5. The brand has been teasing the device for the past week or so, but today a leak reveals the price of the phone – it will be CNY1,699, which translates to $245/€205.

The price tag applies to Realme V5’s 6/128 GB variant, but it’s not clear if other versions will be available. The teaser also confirms the battery will be 5,000 mAh, although no info on what sort of fast charging will it come with.

In the same time the phone with a model number RMX2111 popped up on AnTuTu, scoring exactly 301,380, which falls in line with rumors of a Dimensity 720 5G chipset inside.

The 301K result is also similar to what Snapdragon 765G-powered phones typically achieve, though, so nothing is certain yet.











Realme V5 live shots

We are hoping Realme will introduce this phone to non-Chinese markets where demand for affordable 5G handsets is growing. The launch is scheduled for August 3 and we’ll give you the full details once they are out.

Source (in Chinese) | Via