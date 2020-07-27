Realme V5 listing reveals launch date – it is August 3

Last week Realme stated it will have a statement on July 27 about the RealmeV5 Well, today is the day and the phone appeared on Tmall with a reasonably complete set of specifications, and we likewise understand the marketplace release date – August 3.

The Realme V5 will include 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128 gigs storage. It is likewise noted with Dimensity 720 chipset, which has an octa- core CPU with all systems clocked at 2 GHz. The rear electronic camera is noted as 48 MP (which we currently understood) without any information on any of the other shooters, consisting of the front- dealing with one.

Realme V5 in Silver, Blue, Green

The display screen of the V5 is noted as 6.5″ with Full HD+ resolution, and it appears the panel is LCD due to the fact that the power button has a finger print scanner embedded init We likewise get to see the 2 other colors the phone will be available in, and they do not have the enormous “REALME” branding – name will be readily available on the Silver variation, the Blue and Green will not have it.

The launch is at 14: 00 regional time and we are yet to find out the rate, and no, it will not be CNY9,999, as this is simply a placeholder.

