Realme V5 is coming on July 27

Yesterday Realme teased the V5 and today the company announced the smartphone will arrive on July 27.





The V5 is the first smartphone in Realme’s new V series and the company shared some images of the smartphone that revealed its design. The V5 will pack a punch hole display and feature an L-shaped quad camera on the back which is a first for the Chinese phone maker.

The V5 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and have a big Realme branding on its back like the Narzo 10A.

Realme hasn’t divulged any specs of the V5 yet, but according to reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, we are looking at a 6.5″ FullHD+ LCD, a 5,000 mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and 5G support.

The Realme V5 will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz and will weigh 194 grams. The smartphone will be 9.1mm thick and have a total of five cameras onboard – a 16MP selfie shooter on the front with the 48MP primary camera on the back joined by one 8MP and two 2MP units.

Source (in Chinese)