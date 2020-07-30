Realme V5 appears in hands-on shots

Realme has actually been hectic with its item launches in the previous month and it appears like August will bring more of the very same. The young business is set to present its brand-new V-series on August 3 with the V5 5G and we now have an in- hand take a look at the gadget.

Realme V5 hands-on shots

The V5 will sport a 6.5-inch punch hole IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 16 MP selfie camera in advance. Around the back, which sports a dual-tone surface, we’re anticipating a 48 MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2 2MP systems – one for macro shots and another for depth information.

The V5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset together with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB expandable storage. In regards to battery, the phone will feature a 5,000 mAh cell with assistance for 30 W Dart charging.

