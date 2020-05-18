Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed

Realme TV specs and options have been revealed with a brand new teaser from the corporate. After a number of leaks and teasers, Realme has lastly confirmed the launch of its first tv on May 25. The Realme TV is the corporate’s first tv globally, and will probably be launched in India first. A brand new teaser posted by Realme on its web site reveals some key particulars in regards to the Realme TV, together with options and specs. Not all particulars have been revealed in regards to the upcoming tv although, and we’ll have to remain tuned to the launch for the complete checklist of particulars in addition to the pricing.

The teaser on the corporate’s web site reveals necessary particulars in regards to the Realme TV, together with the audio capabilities and the processor powering the TV. The firm has proven off some product pictures of the tv, revealing a ‘bezel-less design’ – extra precisely outlined as having skinny borders across the display to maximise display dimension whereas maintaining the TV comparatively compact. There can be Chroma Boost Picture Engine for picture processing, and as much as 400 nits of brightness.

Powering the TV is a 64-bit MediaTek processor, extensively thought-about to be the main processor producer for good TVs. The processor has a Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 GP3 GPU. For audio, the Realme TV can have a four-speaker system with an output of 24W, and assist for Dolby Audio. Finally, a teaser on the web page suggests some type of voice command integration on the Realme TV, extra particulars of which will probably be revealed on May 20. The full particulars will in fact be revealed when the TV is launched on May 25.

While the display dimension is but to be confirmed by Realme, earlier studies and leaks recommend that the tv may have a display dimension of 43 inches. It’s probably that it is going to be a 4K TV, though there might be a extra reasonably priced variant with a full-HD decision as nicely. Realme will even look to cost the TV competitively to tackle Xiaomi, which has a powerful place in the India market due to its Mi TV vary of good televisions.

