Realme Tops 3.5 Crores Users Globally in 25 Months of Its Inception

Realme introduced on Thursday that the quantity of its customers has reached 3.5 crores globally. The firm has arrived at this milestone simply days after finishing two years of its existence. The Oppo spin-off model was launched first in India in May 2018. Realme late final month revealed that it has over 2.1 crore customers in India which means that it at present has roughly 1.four crore customers exterior of India. Realme sells its merchandise in 27 markets world wide, together with China, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia (together with India), Russia, and Africa.

In a post on Weibo, Realme stated that the quantity of its customers the world over has crossed 3.5 crores mark. It could be famous right here that in October 2019, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had stated that there have been 1.7 crore customers of the model globally. Therefore, in the final 7 months, Realme has greater than doubled the entire quantity of customers in the world by including about 1.eight crore customers.

Realme additionally stated in the put up on Thursday that the corporate will likely be launching a smartphone codenamed Blade Runner on May 25. It didn’t reveal different particulars concerning the telephone. An image with the put up reveals the telephone having a quad-camera setup on the again. A stay picture of a telephone was shared by a Realme official on Wednesday as properly.

The firm is about to launch eight new merchandise on May 25, the corporate has introduced. The merchandise will embrace smartphones, TWS earbuds, and an influence financial institution.