Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event

Realme has actually introduced it will certainly organize an event on May 25 in China where it intends to unveil 8 new products. That’s right, 8 new products! Some of these products have actually been teased in the poster for the event shared onWeibo They consist of real wireless (TWS) earbuds, what appears to be a power bank, a smart device, as well as a lot more. In a different message, Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase shared the image of the rear of a phone with the code word ‘Blade Runner’.

The poster for the event shared on Weibo reveals the May 25 day as well as 2pm (11: 30 am IST) time. It additionally reveals 3 products– a smart device, a power bank, as well as TWS earbuds. The phone in the poster has a quad back video camera arrangement in an upright alignment while the power bank has a normal USB port in addition to what appears to be a USB Type- C port, together with some LED lights that may suggest the battery degree. The earbuds appear to have an Apple Air Pods-like style. These earbuds might be the Realme Buds Air Neo that were accredited by the Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) in January this year.

Coming to the Weibo post by Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase, the image offers a very first appearance at an upcoming Realme mobile phone codenamed“Blade Runner” It has a shiny grey back panel with 4 cams straightened up and down. The Realme branding gets on the lower left of the phone. This phone, according to the message, will certainly additionally be revealed at the May 25 event.

While there are still numerous unidentified products from the listing of 8, there have actually been several Realme smartphones current, especially the design numbers RMX2141 as well as RMX2052, that were supposedly identified on Chinese regulative body TENAA’s web site. Additionally, the Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, as well as Realme TELEVISION additionally appeared on the business’s Indian web site’s assistance web page. These new products may potentially belong to the 8 being revealed on May 25.

Given the continuous coronavirus pandemic, the event in China will certainly probably be an on-line event. As of currently, Realme has actually not verified where the event will certainly be streamed yet even more info is anticipated in the coming days.

