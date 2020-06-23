Realme to Launch Its Smart Speakers and New Travel Backpack Very Soon, Reveals India CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme is set to foray to the market of smart speakers and launch new smartwatches, high-end TVs, and smarter headphones, the business’s India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed in a note addressed to the Realme fan community. The company that entered India as a sub-brand of Oppo having its first smartphone back in May 2018 can be in plans to expand its life style product category by launching a multi-function travel backpack called the Realme Adventurer Backpack. Realme already has its conventional backpack and tote bag as several its initial lifestyle services and products.

As per the new product strategy shared by Sheth, Realme plans to exceed its existing products and bring devices such as electric toothbrushes, smart scales, smart cameras, projectors, robotic vacuums, smart plugs, smart locks, and car chargers. The company is, however, set to begin its expansion by launching new products in the smart speaker category “very soon,” the executive said.

Realme is calling its new product strategy “1+4+N.” This sounds similar to Honor’s “1+8+N” marketing strategy which was announced a year ago.

Sheth mentioned in the note to its fan community, that has been circulated to the media, that Realme is planning to bring new smartwatches, high-end TVs, and smarter headphones. The company introduced its first smartwatch last month with an affordable price tag of Rs. 3,999. Similarly, there are Realme TV models in 32- and 43-inch screen sizes starting from Rs. 12,999. The company also has audio devices, such as the Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Buds Air, and Realme Buds Wireless. Furthermore, it is launching the Realme Buds Q as its new undoubtedly wireless (TWS) earbuds later this week.

All the brand new connected devices planned by Realme are aimed to expand its range of artificial intelligence-based Internet of Things (AIoT) devices. “Like our smartphones, our AIoT offerings will be a full-range portfolio from budget to premium price segments,” said Sheth.

Increase workforce strength, new domestic manufacturing plans

Realme is also planning to increase its local workforce strength to 10,000 in India by the end of the year. It is also committed to expand its distribution channels to tier-4 and tier-5 towns and hire over 5,000 sales force members.

Sheth also highlighted in the note that it could soon start manufacturing a number of its AIoT devices locally in the united kingdom. “We are also investing in a complete production line to build TV products and to set up high-end SMT lines for TV motherboards, which is a real leap in terms of local manufacturing and a real challenge that many other leading brands haven’t been able to take till date,” the executive said.

Realme’s latest efforts come amid the anti-China sentiment in the country. The company is also hosting a virtual event on June 25 where it’s going to launch the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, and Realme Buds Q. However, details about the brand new AIoT devices are yet to be revealed.

Is Realme TELEVISION the best TELEVISION under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.