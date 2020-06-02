Realme to Launch 55-Inch TVs in India Soon

Realme may launch a brand new 55-inch TV quickly, the corporate’s CEO hinted in an interview. The Chinese smartphone maker not too long ago made headlines by launching two sensible TVs in the Indian market. The firm launched a 32-inch and a 43-inch tv, priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 21,999 respectively. The Realme 32-inch TV gives HD decision of 1366×768 pixels, whereas the larger 43-inch mannequin sports activities full-HD 1920×1080 pixels decision. The televisions went on sale not too long ago and in accordance to Realme, have been bought out in 10 minutes.

In an interview with IANS, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talked about that the corporate is working to carry a 55-inch Realme TV to the market. He stated, “Our exploration to supply smarter TVs has simply began, and we cannot settle at these two sizes. The 55-inch TV is taken into account as premium and flagship dimension for TVs, so Realme is getting ready to launch a model new 55-inch TV to give customers extra ground-breaking experiences.”

Other details about the Realme 55-inch TV are currently unknown.

We have created history again with #realmeSmartTV that we customised for India.

15,000+ units sold in less than 10 minutes!

By far the Fastest Sale by any TV brand in BAU days.

Kudos to all, #realme is now on the journey to be the Most Popular Tech-lifestyle Brand. pic.twitter.com/XDoxMfs5VP — Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) June 2, 2020

The CEO additionally talked about in a tweet that over 15,000 units of the two televisions were sold in the current sale, which took place on Flipkart and the Realme website. Next, the Realme Watch is scheduled to go on its first-ever sale at noon on June 5, and the Realme Narzo 10A goes back on sale alongside the Realme Watch.