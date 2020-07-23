Realme to announce a new series of smartphones soon with Realme V5 5G

After teasing the launch of new series of smartphones, Realme has actually now validated that it will be releasing the Realme V5 5Gsoon It will be a mid-range 5G smart device. The business likewise published images of the phone that expose its style. The phone has a AG glass back with matte surface and a big realme logo design. It can be seen sporting a quad rear video camera setup with a 48 MP main video camera.

Realme’s style director stated that it has actually utilized optical innovation and second-generation AG results. It utilizes five-axis ultra-precision machining device tool to cut over 5000 fine lines so that the smoothness of the cutting surface area is managed within 10 nm, showing the result of an optical-grade mirror surface area.

The teasers likewise validate the existence of a side-mounted finger print scanner. Hence, we can anticipate Realme V5 5G to function a punch-hole LCD screen. It is reported to be powered by Snapdragon 765 G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smart device might be revealed by the end of this month or in early August.

Source