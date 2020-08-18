Realme teasing an announcement for tomorrow, likely the launch date of new phones

Several Realme gadgets appeared on TENAA, and while we hypothesized they may be variations of the long-expected X3 Pro, we may be up for something various. It appears the brand name has an totally new lineup showing up, and we’ll discover more tomorrow at 10 AM Beijing time (2 AM GMT).

Xu Qi Chase is the Chief Marketing Officer at Realme, and he shared a tune playlist, with the tracks having (machine-translated) names such as “Light”, “Thin”, “Fast”, “Powerful”, “Soon”.

The tracklist, shared by Realme

While Chase’s Weibo message merely states “the hits today”, Realme in fact arranged an automated calendar visit for tomorrow. Previously, we have actually heard the date September 1 being tossed around by leaksters and our presumption is the business will press a teaser tomorrow, validating a launch in 2 weeks.



Is this a teaser for Realme 7?

Another vibrant forecast is that we’re visiting the Realme 7 and we have 2 evidence to vouch for our case. First is that we have actually currently seen 2 considerable statements in August 2018 and 2019, so certainly, another one is ideal around the corner.

The 2nd is the image of a 7Up can above – it was shared the other day by Xu Qi Chase with the text “New, soon” and he is absolutely not speaking about a new taste of soda.

Source…