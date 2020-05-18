Realme teases X50 Pro Player edition performance and connectivity 

The Realme X50 Pro Player might be absolutely unveiled per week any further May 25. Today, the corporate lifted the veil only a bit to point out the options that might be on the coronary heart of the cellphone  performance and connectivity.

The Player might be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset related to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The first teaser picture boasts performance enhancements, although were not fairly positive what the premise is right here. Its definitely not the X50 Pro 5G, which makes use of virtually the identical {hardware} (it does include the older UFS 3.zero storage chips, however 3.1 introduced write velocity and energy use optimizations, uncooked throughput is identical).







Snapdragon 865 with the LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage

Anyway, the cellphone may have 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for top velocity, low latency connectivity. 5G particularly will supply obtain speeds of as much as 2.3Gbps, the Wi-Fi may very well be even sooner. But the corporate did one thing fascinating with LTE too.







5G gives 10 occasions the bandwidth of the LTE connection

The subsequent teaser picture exhibits 360° antenna protection for LTE, which can considerably enhance the soundness of the connection (you dont need dropped packets in a fast-paced recreation).







But the LTE connection might be good and steady with 360° antenna protection

Anyway, TENAA exhibits that the Realme X50 Pro Player edition may have a much less succesful digicam (predominant sensor right down to 48MP and the tele cam might be dropped). The display screen will virtually definitely be stored identical, 6.44 OLED with 90Hz refresh charge, which is the extra vital bit.













Realme X50 Pro Player edition in “Light Speed ​​Silver”

The different vital half is the cheaper price, the Player is anticipated to start out at round CNY 3,300, in comparison with CNY 3,600 for the common X50 Pro (which is coming to Europe at 600).

