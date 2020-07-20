Realme teases new smartphone series

Through its official Weibo account, Realme teased a totally new smartphone lineup. And while the timing is very near to the confirmation of Realme’s IFA event it looks like the new family of smartphones will be exclusive to China.

The teaser itself does not reveal much except that the first person in the lineup will have a punch hole for the leading camera. And it will support 5G connectivity, which is quickly becoming standard.

We expect more teasers to fill us in on the key specs of the telephone in these weeks.

Source (in Chinese)