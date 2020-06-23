Realme teases C11’s chipset and battery as series reaches 13 million sales

Realme Malaysia is churning out the teasers for the upcoming Realme C11  a gaming telephone on a funds and the primary to make use of the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The firm revealed some particulars on the chipset, however they weren’t what we have been hoping for.



Its a 12nm chip, similar course of node as the Helio G70 used within the Realme C3. However, the octa-core CPU within the G35 will use the outdated Cortex-A53 cores. While the put up claims a most clock pace of two.three GHz, single core efficiency receivedt be inspiring except there are huge Cortex-A7x cores in there.

The G70 has two A75 cores, for instance, plus six A55 cores, that are already quicker than the A53 (18% larger single-threaded peformance, as much as 38% quicker in floating level and SIMD code).

Another teaser put up is claiming a larger battery with out providing some extent of reference. Presumably its the C3, which has a 5,000 mAh battery. However, rumored specs from yesterday claimed that the C11 may also have a 5,000 mAh battery.

There’s one other put up with a brief teaser video. The telephone can be unveiled on June 30 at 11AM and there can be a livestream for individuals who wish to watch. And observe that whereas its Realme Malaysia doing the teasing, the occasion must be concerning the international launch of the C11.

The Realme C-series has been fairly profitable  since its introduction in late 2018 the inexpensive line-up has reached 13 million customers.

