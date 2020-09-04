Realme teases a bunch of new products at IFA 2020

Realme topped off its first-ever IFA conference previously today and exposed plenty of enthusiastic objectives and upcomingproducts You can capture the complete discussion on Realme Europe’s authorities You Tube channel listed below:

Madhav Sheth made his very first look given that taking control of as Realme Europe’s CEO and set out the brand name’s enthusiastic objective of ending up being a top-5 mobile phone brand name in Europe by the end of next year. The Old Continent will now be Realme’s 2nd crucial market after India and will get a growing list of both mobile phone and AIoT products.

Speaking of AIoT gadgets, we got plenty of teasers for upcoming products concerning Europe consisting of the Realme Smart TELEVISION 55″, Realme Smart Bulb and Smart Cam 360 °.

In addition, Realme prepares to bring 2 new TWS earbuds with ANC called Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro along with a new round smartwatch called Realme Watch S Pro.









Upcoming Realme AIoT gadgets

Today’s instruction likewise validated the approaching European launch of the Realme 7 series. The Realme V5, X7 series, Buds Air Pro and Watch S Pro will be joining it in Q42020 We likewise got a teaser for the international launch of the Narzo 20 series.







Products coming quickly to Europe

These products are all part of the …