Realme Soundbar Teased, Five Speaker System Could Launch in India Soon

Realme may have a brand new soundbar coming quickly. It lately had its LeapToNext launch occasion in which Realme launched a few new merchandise. Interestingly, not one of the merchandise launched have been smartphones, and Realme shocked everybody by launching the Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and the Realme SmartTV. These classes are new for Realme, which has been primarily current in the smartphone area. By diversifying into totally different segments, it appears to be like like it’s taking the identical path as competitor Xiaomi. The firm teased one different product after the launch occasion, the 100W Realme Soundbar.

Realme took to Twitter to tease an upcoming product from a unique class, the Realme Soundbar aka Realme 100W Soundbar. Realme additionally teased this product throughout its livestream occasion, however didn’t reveal a lot in regards to the upcoming product. The Realme Soundbar is a 100W sound system with four audio system and a subwoofer.

In the tweet, the corporate has put out a photograph of the particular product as properly which hints that the 4 audio system will likely be part of the soundbar itself whereas the subwoofer is a separate unit. The firm hasn’t talked about any specs with respect to the audio system or the subwoofer at this level. Realme may additionally supply the Realme Soundbar aka Realme 100W Soundbar together with the newly launched Realme Smart TV as a package deal deal of kinds.

The Mi soundbar might be a competitor to the Realme Soundbar, but it surely doesn’t have a separate subwoofer unit just like the Realme. Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar has two tweeters, two woofer drivers and 4 passive radiators all of that are packed into the slim soundbar itself. The Mi Soundbar has help for Bluetooth and we expect the identical from the Realme Soundbar as properly.