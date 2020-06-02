Realme Smart TV to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Specifications

Realme TV fashions will go on sale in India at present for the primary time beginning at 12pm (midday). The Realme Smart TV can be supplied in two display sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch, and clients can buy the machine via Flipkart, Realme India website, or offline retail shops. The good TV, nonetheless, will not be delivered to clients residing in containment zones throughout India. With the entry of Realme Smart TV into India’s extremely aggressive good TV market, the corporate will compete in opposition to dominant gamers comparable to Xiaomi, LG, TCL, Vu, and extra.

Realme Smart TV worth, gives

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, whereas the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. The Realme TV fashions can be up for grabs at present, and these can be found to buy by means of Flipkart and Realme India website. Customers can even buy the Realme good TV via offline retailers.

Meanwhile, clients planning to buy Realme Smart TV via Flipkart can avail 10 p.c instantaneous low cost utilizing Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. The e-retailer can be providing No-EMI choice in addition to commonplace EMI choice on the machine. Additionally, clients buying the Realme Smart TV earlier than July 31 will get six months of YouTube premium subscription. Realme India web site, on the opposite hand, is providing Realme alternate supply.

To recall, the Realme Smart TV was launched in India on May 25.

Realme Smart TV specs

The Realme Smart TV is accessible in two sizes, with decision relying on the scale variant; the 32-inch Realme Smart TV has a decision of 1366×768 pixels (HD-Ready) whereas the 43-inch variant has a decision of 1920×1080 pixels (full-HD). Other than the distinction in the display dimension, each the variants supply the identical options and pack a narrow-bezel show.

The machine runs on Android TV 9 Pie, with entry to the Google Play Store for Android TV. It is powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inside storage. The TV additionally helps HDR10 commonplace, Dolby Audio and Bluetooth v5.0.

For sound, the Realme TV makes use of a four-speaker system with 24W of rated sound output. Connectivity choices embody three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and single AV, LAN, and ANT ports.

Lastly, The 32-inch Realme Start TV measures 730x469x161mm (with stand) weights 3.7kg (with stand). Whereas, the 42-inch Realme Smart TV measures 967.5x604x233mm (with stand) and weighs 6.8kg (with stand).

Is Realme TV the perfect TV beneath Rs. 15,000 in India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.

Affiliate hyperlinks could also be mechanically generated – see our ethics assertion for particulars.