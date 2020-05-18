Realme sells over 70,000 Narzo 10 units in two minutes

The Realme Narzo 10 took place its initial sale in India today after recently’s intro. The rebranded Realme 6i was valued at INR11,999 ($158/ $146) as well as today the brand name supervisor disclosed 70,000+ units of the gadget were pressed in “under 128 secs “, which is rather simply over two minutes.

. .



The Realme Narzo 10 brings 4 electronic cameras as well as a high 6.5 ” HD+ display to the scene, however the largest talking factor is the 5,000 mAh battery with 18 W quickly billing. Other specifications consist of Helio G80 chipset by Mediatek, rear-mounted finger print scanner as well as Realme UI with Android 10 out of package.

Realme is offering the Narzo 10 with just one memory combination – 4GB RAM + 128 GB of storage space. There is a three-card port for two SIM as well as one microSD card. The initial flash sale of the Narzo 10 may be over, however Realme is intending to introduce a 2nd one quickly. There’s additionally the extra inexpensive Realme Narzo 10 A, set up to introduce on May 22.

Source