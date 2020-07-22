Realme sells over 150K C11 units in 2 minutes in first outing in India

The Realme C11 went on its first sale today in India, and in just two minutes, the company moved more than 150,000 units.

The Realme C11 comes in a single 2GB/32GB variant that’s priced at INR7,499 ($100/€90) in India and was sold through the company’s local site and Flipkart. Those of you who couldn’t buy one today will get another chance on July 29 at noon local time when the C11 goes on its second sale.

Do you recall any bigger sale at any day than this in 2020? Another #DareToLeap record made by realme’s entry-level value king.

1,50,000+ users have chosen to upgrade to a #BiggerBatteryLargerDisplay with #realmeC11 today. pic.twitter.com/fgXXj11rT2 — realme (@realmemobiles) July 22, 2020

The Realme C11 is powered by the Helio G35 SoC and runs Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box. The smartphone packs a 6.5″ HD+ LCD and ships with a 5,000 mAh battery with reverse charging support.

The budget smartphone comes with a total of three cameras – a 5MP selfie shooter on the front and a 13MP primary camera at the back joined by a 2MP depth unit.

The Realme C11 is offered in two colors – Rich Green and Rich Grey. You can head this way to read our Realme C11 hands-on for a more detailed look.