Realme RMX2170 (X3 Pro) certified with 65W charging, dual cell battery

A Realme phone, RMX2170, has actually been provided the stamp of approval by TUV Rheinland, which checked the 65 W quick battery charger for security (it outputs outputs 6.5 A at 10 V). The phone has a 2 cell battery with 2,200 mAh ranked capability per cell (so 4,400 mAh overall).

This phone might be the Realme X3 Pro, though other designs have actually been misidentified as the X3 Pro, formerly, so it’s not totally particular.

TÜV Rheinland’s accreditation of the RMX2170, maybe the Realme X3 Pro

The RMX2170 was just recently certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance too with Android10 It just supported Wi-Fi 5 (air conditioning) while Snapdragon 865 phones support Wi-Fi 6 (ax).

That does line up with the present Realme X3 designs, which utilize a Snapdragon 855+ and assistance just Wi-Fi 5. It’s not a warranty, nevertheless, as the business’s S765 G-based designs likewise do not have Wi-Fi 6 (despite the fact that the chipset supports it).

