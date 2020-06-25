Realme RMX2121 Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be the Realme X3 Pro

A new Realme phone with the model number RMX2121 has been spotted on TENAA. The phone’s images and specifications have already been listed, indicating the key details about the phone. The TENAA listing suggests that the mystery RMX2121 phone will sport a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. At the back, the phone will house multiple cameras in a rectangular-shaped camera module. What this new Realme model might be called remains a mystery, but it is rumoured that the phone may be dubbed as Realme X3 Pro.

Chinese certification site TENAA has listed images and key information on a new Realme RMX2121 device. To recall, the Realme X3 was spotted on TENAA in April with the model number RMX2142 . This makes us speculate that the new Realme phone with the model number RMX2121 could be a variant of the Realme X3 range – probably the rumoured Realme X3 Pro. The Realme X3 Pro has been leaked on several occasions in the past and it has been spotted on various certification websites as well. It could be possible that the Realme RMX2121 may be the Realme X3 Pro; however, this is pure speculation from our end. It might be a completely different phone that Realme is working on and hoping to launch soon.

Anyway, the TENAA images declare that the Realme RMX2121 features a quad camera setup at the right back with flash support. There is no rear fingerprint scanner seen in the photos, hinting at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a White glossy finish at the back. The volume buttons are positioned on the left edge, while the power button sits on the right spine. As mentioned, the hole-punch cutout sits in the top left corner of the display.

Realme RMX2121

Leaked specifications include Android pc software and a 6.5-inch display. The battery is listed to be at 2,200mAh only, nonetheless it is likely a dual-cell battery similar to what’s found on the Realme X2 Pro. Realme X3 Pro was also spotted earlier with a dual-cell battery on the TUV Rheinland site, lending more excess body fat to our speculation. Lastly, the TENAA listing notes that the phone measures 160.8×75.2×8.5mm.

While the Realme X3 SuperZoom has already been revealed already, the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro phones are yet to debut.

Is Realme TELEVISION the most readily useful TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button below.