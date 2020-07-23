Realme RMX2111 goes through TENAA with 5G chipset, 48 MP cam – could be the V5

The Realme V5 or perhaps among its brother or sisters has actually gotten to TENAA in 2 variations– RMX2111 and RMX2112 They vary just by their cordless connection, so it’s most likely simply 2 various provider variations.

The phone has a 6.5″ 1080 p+ screen and runs Android10 There’s a single 16MP selfie electronic camera in the leading left, being in a punch hole. Since the screen is an LCD, the finger print reader is installed on the best side of the phone– similar to the V5.

Realme RMX2111/ RMX2112: Single punch hole in the 6.5″ screen • L- shaped quad electronic camera • Realme V5 teaser image

The rear electronic camera matches the description too– a quad setup lined up in an L- shape. The primary electronic camera has a 48MP sensing unit, which is signed up with by an 8MP cam (probably ultrawide) and there are 2 2MP modules (our bet is on macro + depth).

The chipset is unidentified, we just understand it has an octa- core CPU clocked at 2.0 GHz. It is a 5G chip, nevertheless, so it’s either a mid- variety Snapdragon or a MediaTekDimensity RAM is available in 2 capabilities, 6 GB and 8 GB, while storage is an option in between 128 GB and 256 GB. Note that there is a microSD slot.

Side- installed finger print reader • Card slot with an area for a microSD

The battery has 4,900 mAh capability, sadly TENAA does not enter into specifics like charging speed. The phone weighs 194 g and will be offered in dark gray, green and silver (the latter appears to be the one in the images).

There’s something missing out on, however. The Realme V5 teaser images included a big “realme” logo design on the back, which the RMX2111/ RMX2112 absence. This could likewise be a follow up to the Realme 6, which likewise has a single punch hole and a side- installed FP reader. Realme isn’t stingy with the teasers, however, so we’ll likely hear more about this brand-new phone quickly.

