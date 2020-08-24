Realme reports growth in H1 2020, lays out ambitious plans for the rest of the year

Realme has shared its H1 2020 results, and it sounds quite positive. The brand recorded 157% increase in Q1 2020 on a yearly basis, while the improvement in Q2 2020 was 11%, one of the few companies to actually remain in the black after the first wave of the global pandemic.

The company managed to become one of Top 5 smartphone brands in at least nine countries on three different continents.







Realme H1 2020 accomplishments

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India was quoted to say that Realme has become “the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the world” and the proof is “the evident growth curve in H1 2020”. Speaking with actual numbers, Realme has increased its userbase by 15 million in the first half of the year.

Interestingly enough, Realme said another proof of its forwardness is being the first to introduce 125W fast charging technology on July 16, despite in reality being a day late after its sister company Oppo.









H1 2020 results and H2 2020 plans

The goal for 2020 is to reach 50 million smartphone sales, 280 offline stores across the globe and 50+ product launches, which would put the company on the map of the global IoT brands.

Source