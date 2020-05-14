Realme reaches 35 million global users

Realme is celebrating one yr since its arrival in China with the launch of the Realme X. An organization government revealed that the model now has over 35 million users throughout the globe, and for that, it should rejoice with a brand new cellphone launch on May 25.

The cellphone is codenamed Blade Runner and it’ll doubtless be a gaming handset with huge software program and {hardware} boosters to extend the efficiency. This distinctive cellphone might be an anniversary present and might be the final word shock, in response to Wu Qi Chase, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme.

Speaking concerning the cellphone, we see it should have 4 shooters and fairly fundamental look, which implies this isnt that mysterious Realme cellphone that was noticed earlier this yr. The new machine is probably going a spin-off of the X50 Pro 5G with an up to date UI and doubtless a Snapdragon 865 or Snapdraghon 768G chip.

