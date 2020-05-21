Realme reaches 1 million wireless earphones shipped

Realme has bought hundreds of thousands of smartphones since its debut in May 2018 and as we speak the corporate achieved a brand new milestone – 1 million gross sales of wireless earphones throughout the globe, which embody the Buds Air and Buds Wireless.

The Buds Air have been unveiled final December and are the primary really wireless earphones from Realme. Despite their late entry, the Buds Air have been the second best-selling TWS earphones in India in 2019 after Apple’s AirPods.

The Realme Buds Air have a customized R1 chip on the helm and every bud packs a 12mm Bass Boost Driver. The earphones include a charging case that provides a complete of 17 hours of playback. The case helps wireless charging and attracts energy by way of a USB-C port positioned on the backside. You can head this approach to learn our Buds Air evaluate to know extra.



Realme Buds Air

The Buds Wireless have been launched again in September alongside the Realme XT. These are neckband-style wireless earphones, which provide as much as 12 hours of battery life and pack 11.2mm bass Boost Driver in every earbud. You can learn our Buds Wireless evaluate to study extra.



Realme Buds Wireless

In addition to asserting the 1 million gross sales milestone, Realme in a press launch despatched to the media stated that it goals to launch greater than 50 “tech trendsetting products” this yr to construct a 3-in-1 Tech Trendsetting Life round Personal, Home and Travel expertise.

That stated, on May 25 Realme will unveil two new TWS earphones – Buds Air Neo and Buds Q. The former is a extra reasonably priced model of the common Buds Air, whereas the latter takes a unique design method and is paying homage to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

You can head over right here to study extra in regards to the Buds Air Neo. Details in regards to the Buds Q are scarce proper now, however we should always hear extra about them as we inch nearer to the May 25 occasion the place the corporate will unveil a complete of eight new merchandise.