Realme pushes 25,000 Buds Q units on first day of sales

Realme introduced the Buds Q in China in May and launched them in India per month later. Today was the first flash sale of the TWS earbuds, and Realme unveiled over 25,000 units were sold on the opening day.

The Realme Buds Q come with a 10mm drivers, 20 hours battery life and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They do have fast wired charging, but no wireless, unlike the Realme Buds Air. According to the company, the latency is merely 119 ms, which should be good for gaming, but making use of their total weight of 35.3 grams (each bud is 3.6 g), they are comfortable for daily usage aswell.

The next market for the Buds Q is Europe – Realme will introduce the in-ear wireless buds on July 8 along with the Realme X50 5G smartphone.

