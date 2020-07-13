Realme phone with 6,000 mAh battery coming soon

Realme is preparing to release a phone with a beast 6,000 mAh battery in Indonesiasoon Palson Yi, who works as the brand name’s Marketing Director exposed the details through his Instagram account. This would be the biggest battery phone in Realme’s lineup however regrettably, we do not get anymore information in the meantime.

Previously, a 6,000 mAh Realme battery was identified on TUV Rheinland’s database bearing the BLP793 item number. No other information surrounding this mystical Realme phone have actually appeared up until now, leaving plenty enigma which will ideally be responded to soon.

.

.



TUV Rheinland certificate