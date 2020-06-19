Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers

Realme Narzo 10A is all set to go on sale yet again in India today. The flash sale for the device will be held on Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone premiered in May after many initial delays due to the coronavirus lockdown. It has been available via flash sales ever since. It was launched along side the Realme Narzo 10 that is also available via flash sales currently. The next sale for the Realme Narzo 10 is placed for June 23.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, offers

Realme Narzo 10A sale will start at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 8,499 in India for the only real 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone will soon be offered in two colours – Blue and White. Offers on Flipkart include Rs. 30 discount on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and additional 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz bank card. No-cost EMI plans will also be available which range from 3 months to 12 months. Realme.com offers cashback of up to Rs. 500 via Mobikwik.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Comng to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, in conjunction with 3GB of RAM. For storage, the device has 32GB onboard also it can be expanded via a passionate microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, the Realme Narzo 10A includes a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Realme Narzo 10A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

Is Realme TV the most effective TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.