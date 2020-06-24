Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM model has launched in India. It will sit along side the 3GB RAM model that has been available in the Indian market since last month. The Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB of internal storage capacity. It will soon be available on Flipkart and Realme.com, similar to the 3GB model. Realme Narzo 10A key specifications include triple rear camera setup and a sizable 5,000mAh battery. The phone features a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM price in India, availability

The Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be on Flipkart and Realme.com, similar to the 3GB RAM + 32GB model that’s listed for Rs. 8,499. The first sale of the 4GB RAM model will soon be held tomorrow i.e. June 23 at 12pm (noon) IST. The 3GB RAM option is also slated to be around on flash sale at precisely the same time. The Realme Narzo 10A both configurations come in So White and So Blue colour options. Apart from Flipkart and Realme.com, the Narzo 10A is also available in offline stores in selected states – Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Realme.com offers include up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik cashback. Offers on Flipkart include Rs. 30 discount on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 per cent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and further 5 per cent off with Axis Bank Buzz bank card. No-cost EMI plans may also be available including 3 months to 12 months. As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10A had been launched in India in May in an individual variant – 3GB/ 32GB.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with Realme UI predicated on Android 10 and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with as much as 4GB of RAM. The Realme Narzo 10A has up to 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor having an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel portrait shooter having an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter that also comes with an f/2.4 aperture. To capture selfies and enable video calls, the Realme Narzo 10A features a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front end.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Users get a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 10A that supports reverse charging.

