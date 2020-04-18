Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme has introduced a brand new launch date for its youth-centric Narzo collection. The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A telephones are actually set to be unveiled on April 21. The firm was supposed to launch the 2 telephones in March however due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the unfold of coronavirus, all launches from Realme had been suspended. However, after the federal government issued the order permitting cell phone and digital gross sales beginning April 20, Realme was fast to announce a brand new date for launch of the brand new collection.

The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch occasion will start at 12.30pm IST, and might be streamed on-line on YouTube. Realme notes that the launch presentation video was recorded earlier than the lockdown.

‘As a accountable group, we had taken all of the well being and security measures whereas recording the video in our very personal workplace earlier,’ the corporate mentioned.

Leaks surrounding the 2 telephones have been aplenty. The worth of the Realme Narzo 10 is tipped to be below Rs. 15,000. It is essentially anticipated to be a rebranded model of Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar just lately. Similarly, the Realme Narzo 10A is claimed to be a rebranded model of the Realme C3 that debuted in Thailand and was completely different from the model launched in India. Previous leaks counsel that the Realme Narzo 10 might characteristic a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) show, and be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is predicted to pack a quad digicam setup on the again, with a 48-megapixel major shooter and a 16-megapixel shooter in the entrance. The firm has already confirmed the presence of 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10.

Realme Narzo 10A, on the opposite hand, is tipped to embrace MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is predicted to characteristic a triple rear digicam setup.

Is iPhone SE the final word ‘inexpensive’ iPhone for India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly expertise podcast, which you’ll be able to subscribe to through Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.