Realme Narzo 10 Next Sale on June 23 at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers

Realme Narzo 10 smartphone is placed to go on sale in India again on June 23 at 12pm (noon). The Realme budget phone has been put on multiple flash sales in the past and can once again be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India site. The phone packs quad rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. It can also be offered in two colour options. Realme Narzo 10 was launched alongside Realme Narzo 10A in the country last month.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It emerges in That Green and That White colour options and clients can purchase the device via Flipkart and Realme India site.

Citi Credit and Debit Cards holders can avail 5 per cent instant savings by purchasing the phone through Flipkart. RuPay Debit cardholders can also enjoy flat Rs. 75 discount on purchases above Rs. 10,000. Additionally, clients can choose the Realme Exchange offer on Realme India site. Other sale offers on the business site include Rs. 500 SuperCash on payments made using MobiKwik. SuperCash isn’t real cash.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and includes a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone carries a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For video calling and selfies, Realme Narzo 10 posesses sole 16-megapixel camera at the front. The phone also comes with 128GB inbuilt storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W Quick Charge.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4×75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India in May alongside Realme Narzo 10A.

