Realme Narzo 10 hands-on review

Earlier today, Realme revealed a brand-new mobile phone collection called Narzo, that includes 2 spending plan smart devices – Narzo 10 and also Narzo 10 A. The Narzo 10 An is available in So Blue and also So White shades, while the vanilla Narzo 10 is provided in That White and also That Green tones. We’ve got the That White variation of Narzo 10, so allow’s take a more detailed check out what it needs to provide.

The Narzo 10 is developed around a 6.5″ display which Realme calls Mini-Drop FullScreen display screen. It’s covered with a 2.5 D Gorilla Glass 3 and also has a resolution of 1600 x720 pixels. The display screen is bordered by slim bezels on the top, left and also best sides, however the lower bezel is thicker.

The display additionally has a notch up leading for the 16 MP selfie electronic camera that rests behind a 5P lens with an FOV of 80 levels.

The rear of the phone has a matte do with white upright red stripes, which look like the Garlic White variation of the Realme X MasterEdition That’s no crash, certainly, – much like the Realme X Master Edition, the Narzo 10 is made by Japanese developer Naoto Fukasawa, bringing a costs style to the spending plan sector.

The back panel of the Narzo 10 houses a quad electronic camera configuration which is straightened up and down in the top-left edge, with LED flash resting best alongside it. The component is a mix of a 48 MP primary, 8MP ultrawide (119- level FOV), 2MP macro, and also 2MP deepness sensing unit devices.

The video cameras are come with by a finger print viewers, which is rather fast to open the mobile phone.

On the within, the Realme Narzo 10 has a Helio G80 So C and also it runs Android 10- based Realme UI out of package. The mobile phone features 4GB RAM and also 128 GB storage space, however it additionally has a committed microSD card port for storage space development.

The quantity rocker with three-way card port gets on the left side, whereas the power switch gets on the right

Fueling the whole plan is a big 5,000 mAh battery, which bills with a USB-C port at approximately 18 W. The USB port is flanked by a 3.5 mm earphone jack, microphone, and also an audio speaker.

If all this appears acquainted, it’s since the Narzo 10 isn’t a completely brand-new phone – it’s just a rebranded Realme 6i. If you would like to know everything about it you can head by doing this to review our thorough composed review of the Realme 6i.

The Realme Narzo 10 is available in a solitary 4GB/128 GB arrangement that’s valued at INR11,999 ($160/ $145). It will certainly take place sale in India from May 18 midday neighborhood time.