Today at occasions held at the same time in China and India, Realme introduced the Buds Q and Buds Air Neo truly-wireless earbuds.

The Buds Q were made by Herms co-designer Jos Lvy and included promoted 20 hrs of consolidated battery life and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Buds Q are IPX4 ranked to hold up against water dashes and each bud considers 3.6 g – the overall weight with the instance is 35.3 g. The Buds Q vehicle drivers are 10 mm and the instance sustains 30 W quickly wired billing – there’s no cordless charging.

The Realme Buds Q begin at an unique reduced rate of CNY 129 (INR 1,370, 17, transformed) and are China- unique in the meantime.

The Buds Air Neo resemble Realme’s Buds Air yet have a somewhat bigger motorist – 13 mm vs 12 mm – their instance does not have a cordless billing alternative and there’s no Environment Noise Cancellation.

The Realme Buds Air Neo provide to 17 hrs of consolidated playback (3 hrs on the buds themselves), Bluetooth 5.0 with 119.2 ms latency, Instant Auto Connection with a Realme phone and been available in 3 shades – Green, Red and White.

The Realme Buds Air Neo will certainly be offered in both China and India, valued CNY 270 and INR 2,999, specifically. Currently the Realme Buds Air are INR 3,999

Finally, Realme introduced two power banks – the 30 W Dart and the Power Bank 2.

The 30 W Dart power financial institution has a capability of 10,000 mAh and can both offer and obtain 30 W of wired cost. It seems a Chinese unique and there’s no rate since yet.

The Realme Power Bank 2 has a capability of 10,000 mAh and sustains 18 W two- means billing. It has one USB-A and one USB-C port.

Realme 30 W Dart and Power Bank 2

The Power Bank 2 gets on sale in India with Realme’s very own website and Flipkart, valued at INR 999.