Realme introduces its own extreme fast charging – 125W UltraDART

Just a day after Oppo unveiled its 125W flash charge, today Realme decided to introduce its own way of branding the technology – it is called 125W UltraDART. In theory, it should charge a 4,000 mAh battery from 0% to 33% in three minutes, and is backwards compatible with all major standards.

Realme also announced it plans to launch two SuperDart ultra-thin chargers – 50W and 65W.

The 125W UltraDART charging enables 98% of electrical energy conversion thanks to the dual 6C cells. The process is simple – the charger transforms 20V at 6.25A electricity through three parallel circuits to 10V at 12.5A, charging simultaneously two 2,000 mAh cells.

In order to protect the device, Realme implemented 14 temperature sensors in the battery architecture, as well as additional internal cooling for the smartphone. That way the 125W UltraDART has an average temperature that doesn’t go over 40 degrees Celsius.

The UltraDART technology support multiple protocols, including 125W PPS, 65W PD, and 36W QC. It is also compatible with previous Dart standards, all the VOOC variations, and Warp Charge – this is hardly a surprise after all Realme officials have confirmed multiple times that they are using Oppo R&D and manufacturing plants, and OnePlus is in the mix as well.

Realme also plans to launch SuperDart ultra-thin chargers which will support “only” 50W and 65W – they will be light and portable and aim to replace the bulky chargers that people tend to carry around for that moment when the phone needs that extra juice.

