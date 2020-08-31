Realme confirms IFA 2020 appearance on September 4, will reveal brand and product strategy

Last month Realme confirmed it will attend the IFA conference in Berlin for the first time in its history. Today the company laid out its plans for the September 4 event.

Realme will “introduce its latest brand and product strategy” and everything will be live-streamed on YouTube. It is scheduled to begin at 12:25 PM local time, but we’ll hear news only about the AIoT and 5G ecosystem.

The IFA event will be the first time Madhav Sheth will appear as the newly appointed CEO of Realme Europe, revealing the company’s roadmap for 2020 at the Old Continent. The company promised it will keep its strong focus on its globalization strategy while further deepening its localization strategies for various markets – this means Realme smartphones could appear bundled in carrier deals, which is the preferred way to purchase a device in Europe.

One thing the IFA event will lack is new smartphones. However, a Realme spokesperson confirmed that the Realme 7 family will be announced in Europe shortly after that so it’s not going to be a long wait.

