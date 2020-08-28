Realme CEO tests Realme 7 gaming capabilities in new teaser

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are showing up on September 3 and a minimum of among the phones will leader a new chipset. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and Europe, published on his Twitter page a verification the all-new handset will be released in India, and he is utilizing it in a brief 10-second video.

I enjoy to bring another World’s First Processor & yes, we are introducing it very first in India with the#realme7series We will continue to present #TechTrendsetter items to mid-range too and raise the bar for a smoother experience. Watch the launch at 12:30 PM, 3rdSep pic.twitter.com/3erArqjAAV — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth 1) August 28, 2020

The phone is concealed in his hands all right to stop us from constructing out any essential functions, however we do see a cam island on the back with 3 or 4 shooters and the LED flash sitting in the bottom best corner of the dark rectangular shape.

We likewise see the power essential sticking out the best side, indicating it will not function as a finger print scanner, causing the presumption this is the Realme 7 Pro instead of the vanilla variation.

The FP sensing unit is most likely to appear under the screen, indicating this gadget has an OLED panel – a very first for the Realme number series. We anticipate the innovation to get to the Realme X7 Pro too, and we’re still questioning whether …