Realme C3i With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C3i has made its debut in Vietnam, and the telephone by the appears and specs seems to be a rebranded model of Realme C3, which was launched in India in February this 12 months. The Realme C3i sports activities a waterdrop-style notch show and is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The finances Realme telephone additionally comes with twin rear cameras and a single entrance digital camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that’s touted to supply as much as 43.9 hours of discuss time.

Realme C3i value

The Realme C3i comes with a price ticket of VND 25,90,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The pricing for the 4GB + 64GB mannequin is unclear. The telephone is accessible to buy in Vietnam through Vietnamese e-retailers comparable to FPT Shop and Vettel Store in Red Ribbon and Green Ice color choices.

Whereas, the Realme C3 value in India begins at Rs. 8,999 for the bottom 3GB + 32GB mannequin. Its 4GB + 64GB storage choice prices Rs. 9,999 and the telephone was launched within the nation in February.

Realme C3i specs

Similar to the Realme C3, the newly launched dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C3i runs Android 10-based Realme UI. The telephone sports activities a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) waterdrop notch show with 89.Eight p.c screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass three safety. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with as much as 4GB RAM. It comes with as much as 64GB onboard storage that’s expandable through a microSD card (as much as 256GB).

Its twin digital camera setup on the again homes a 12-megapixel primary digital camera with f/1.Eight aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary digital camera with f/2.four aperture. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel AI entrance digital camera with options like HDR, AI Beautification, panoramic view, and time-lapse. The Realme C3i additional packs a 5,000mAh battery that’s mentioned to supply as much as 43.9 hours of discuss time and 727.7 hours of standby time.

Connectivity choices on the telephone embrace 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, USB OTG, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and Micro-USB port. Lastly, the Realme C3i measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.