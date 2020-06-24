Realme C3i launched, a rebadged C3 for Vietnam

Back in February, Realme announced its C3 entry-level smartphone in India. The device was later brought to Europe and has become available in Vietnam albeit with a new name – the Realme C3i.



Realme C3

Realme C3i

Its built around a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS panel with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera. The back houses a 12MP primary shooter alongside a 2MP depth helper. The MediaTek Helio G70 sits at the helm aided by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable via microSD.

Realme C3i launched in Vietnam as a rebadged C3

The phone boots Realme UI centered on Android 10 and is sold with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 10W charger.





The Realme C3i is available in blue and red colors and will retail for VND 2,590,000 ($111). Sales are scheduled to begin with on July 3. If you want a quick first impressions just take, you can head over to our hands-on coverage of the Realme C3.

