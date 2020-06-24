Realme C3i launched, a rebadged C3 for Vietnam

Back in February, Realme announced its C3 entry-level smartphone in India. The device was later brought to Europe and has become available in Vietnam albeit with a new name – the Realme C3i.









Realme C3i

Its built around a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS panel with a waterdrop notch for the 5MP selfie camera. The back houses a 12MP primary shooter alongside a 2MP depth helper. The MediaTek Helio G70 sits at the helm aided by 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable via microSD.

The phone boots Realme UI centered on Android 10 and is sold with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 10W charger.











The Realme C3i is available in blue and red colors and will retail for VND 2,590,000 ($111). Sales are scheduled to begin with on July 3. If you want a quick first impressions just take, you can head over to our hands-on coverage of the Realme C3.

Source (in Vietnamese)