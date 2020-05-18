Realme C3 Price in India Increased Once Again, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999

Realme C3 worth in India has elevated as soon as once more and now the telephone is being bought for a beginning worth of Rs. 7,999. After its launch in February, the value for the Realme C3 has been elevated for the second time. The first worth hike was as a result of improve in GST, however the cause for this new worth hike has not been acknowledged. The firm has not made any official announcement for the change, however the costs have been up to date on the Realme web site in addition to on Flipkart. A Realme spokesperson confirmed that the value hike is said to provide scarcity attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the fluctuating Indian Rupee.

Realme C3 worth hike

The Realme C3 is now priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and the brand new pricing may be seen on Flipkart and Realme website. The Realme C3 went from its launch worth of Rs. 6,999 to Rs. 7,499, a rise of Rs. 500 for the 3GB + 32GB variant as a result of improve in GST. An extra improve of Rs. 500 has taken the value for the telephone to Rs. 7,999. Further, the 4GB + 64GB variant is now listed at Rs. 8,999. This variant was launched at Rs. 7,999 and identical to the bottom variant, acquired a Rs. 500 worth hike to lift the price to Rs. 8,499 in April.

Realme C3 specs

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C3 runs on Android 10 based mostly Realme UI and incorporates a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) show with Corning Gorilla Glass three safety. The telephone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with as much as 4GB of RAM. It gives as much as 64GB of onboard storage that’s expandable through microSD card (as much as 256GB).

In phrases of cameras, the Realme C3 incorporates a twin rear digital camera setup. There is a 12-megapixel principal sensor with f/1.Eight aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary digital camera with f/2.four aperture. Up entrance, there’s a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Realme C3 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity choices embrace 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, USB OTG, Micro-USB port, VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, and GPS/A-GPS. The telephone measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has led to a worth hike of elements and provide scarcity because the starting of 2020. Further, the Indian Rupee charge has been constantly fluctuating. Many smartphone manufacturers have already elevated the value of smartphones in 2019 and 2020 however realme hasn’t elevated the value of our smartphones since H2 2018. The present worth hike can also be contemplating the GST affect and the Rupee charge dropping. The business has witnessed worth hikes in this phase and we even have to regulate our worth to maintain our enterprise in a wholesome manner.

