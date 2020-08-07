Realme C3 and 5 Pro get new color options

Realme has actually revealed new color options for the Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro inIndia The entry-level C3 now can be found in Volcano Grey shade, while the 5 Pro is now provided in Chroma White.

Realme 5 Pro in Chroma White

The Volcano Grey C3 is currently up for purchase through Flipkart, however it will likewise be offered through the business’s authorities Indian website. The Chrome White 5 Pro, on the other hand, will be offered for buy from August 8 twelve noon regional time through Flipkart and Realme’s online shop.





Realme C3 in Volcano Grey

In addition to revealing new color options for C3 and 5 Pro, Realme likewise brought the Lightning Red version of Realme 6 Pro to India, which is presently offered for purchase on Flipkart.





Realme 6 Pro in Lightning Red

The new color versions of all 3 mobile phones are priced the like their other color versions.

The Realme C3 has the Helio G70 SoC at the helm, whereas the 5 Pro and 6 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 720 G, respectively. You can head in this manner to have a look at their comprehensive specifications.