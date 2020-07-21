Realme C15 will be unveiled on July 28, sports 6,000 mAh battery

Hot on the heels of the launch of the C11, Realme is busy working on its next C-series device. The Realme C15 will be outed on July 28 in Indonesia, and the teaser image you can see below reveals a few of what we could expect.

The C15 will come with a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a quad-camera setup in a squircle island on the back. Two color versions seem to be on offer, blue and silver/white. On the other side, the screen has a waterdrop notch, and a decently small ‘chin’ for what will positively be a really affordable device.

Rumor has it the Realme C15 will be powered by a MediaTek chipset, such as the C11, and sport 4GB of RAM to opt for that. Aside from Indonesia, expect to also see it in Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand.

Overall, the C15 is hence shaping around be a very good step up from the C11, with a more impressive battery, more RAM, more cameras, and a fingerprint sensor in its bag of tricks.

Source | Via