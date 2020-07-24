Realme C15 to launch with Helio G35, 13MP main camera

Realme introduced the C11, and its very first batch of 150,000 systems offered out in 2 minutes throughout the preliminary flash sale inIndia The phone is most likely to have a larger bro called Realme C15, arranged to hit Indonesia next week.

While specifications of the brand-new phone are limited, an expert has actually now exposed that the phone with 6,000 mAh battery will bring a Helio G35 chipset and a 13 MP main camera.

The chipset brings an octa-core CPU with 8 Cortex- A53 systems, clocked at 2.3 GHz. However, the report states the Realme C15 will have 2 RAM choices – 3GB and 4GB, suggesting the general efficiency will be much better than the Realme C11

On the back the main camera will be signed up with by an 8 MP ultrawide snapper, a 2MP depth sensing unit, and a 2MP webcam for macro shots. The selfie camera will be 5 MP, tucked inside a waterdrop notch.

