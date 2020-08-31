Realme C15 hands-on review – GSMArena.com tests

Introduction

Realme’s “C” lineup is everything about making the very best- worth, most affordable- expense proposal to its users. That’s a procedure that typically needs a great deal of research study and little variations and modifications in specifications sheets throughout comparable, yet somewhat various designs. In essence – an iterative procedure of zoning- in on the precise desires of as numerous potential purchasers as possible. Along with continuous enhancements in yields and expense optimizations in different other methods.

The Realme C15 is the ideal representation of this procedure. It is a gadget extremely comparable to the Realme C3, which is now a couple of months old and you can check out a review on here and almost similar to the Realme C11, which just came out about a month back. And much more so the C12, which came out a number of weeks after it.

Realme C15