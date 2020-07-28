Realme C15 goes official with 6,000 mAh battery, Helio G35 and quad cameras

Realme’s entry-level C-series has its most recent member with the C15, which simply debuted inIndonesia The phone brings a sturdy 6,000 mAh battery together with quad cameras along with the exact same Helio G35 discovered in the Realme C11 and Android 10 with Realme UI.

Upfront we have a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution with a waterdrop notch cutout for the 8MP selfie webcam. The panel sports a high 20:9 element ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass defense. The back functions Realme’s Geometric Gradient style with a 13 MP main shooter, 8MP ultawide snaper and 2 2MP modules – one for depth noticing and another for monochrome shots.

The MediaTek Helio G35 sits at the helm paired with either 3GB or 4GB RAM together with 64 GB of expandable storage. The software application side is covered by Realme UI which sits atop of Android10 The 6,000 mAh battery assistance 18 W charging, however that’s done over the outdated microUSB port.

The Realme C15 is readily available in blue and silver colors with a base cost of IDR 1,999,000 ($137) for the 3/64 trim. There’s a restricted discount rate as part of the very first flash sale which gets the cost to IDR 1,899,000 ($130). The 4/64 GB design will choose IDR 2,199,000 ($150).