Realme C15 arriving in India, appears on Support page

Realme presented the C15 recently with a 6,000 mAh battery and rates beginning at simply $130 The gadget was at first readily available just in Indonesia, however it is quickly broadening its reach to India as apparent by its uploaded Support page on the regional authorities site.

When searching for concerns on Realme India, a dropdown menu lumps the yet-to-be-released Realme C15 with currently present gadgets like the Realme 6i or the Realme Buds Q.

The phone is a more feature-rich variation of the Realme C11 with its 4 cams (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and 18 W fast-charging for the battery. For contrast, the C11 has just 2 shooters on the back, 20% lower battery capability and just 10 W charging speed.

Realme C15 has 2 RAM choices – 3 GB or 4 GB – integrated with 64 gigs of storage. Luckily, there is a devoted microSD slot that can take a card for as much as 256 GB more. Since the C11 is priced at INR7,499, we anticipate a somewhat greater cost for the C15 – someplace in the world of INR8,499

Via